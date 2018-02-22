Owaisi tells Army chief: Not your work to comment on the rise of AIUDF  

Asaduddin Owaisi also reminded Army chief General Bipin Rawat that the Army will always work under an elected civilian leadership in India. Asaduddin Owaisi also reminded Army chief General Bipin Rawat that the Army will always work under an elected civilian leadership in India.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised General Bipin Rawat for talking about the rise of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) in Assam, saying the Army chief should not interfere in political matters as it is not his work to comment on the rise of a political party.

In a tweet, Owaisi also reminded General Rawat that the Army will always work under an elected civilian leadership in India.

What the Army Chief should not interfere in political matters it is not his work to comment on the rise of a political party ,Democracy & Constitution allows it and Army will always work under an Elected Civilian leadership http://t.co/PacWqqYXz1 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 22, 2018

Underlining that the “population dynamics” of the North-East region can no longer be changed, the Army chief on Wednesday referred to the “faster pace” of growth of AIUDF in Assam.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘North East Region of India — Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders’, organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff of the Ministry of Defence, General Rawat said, “I don’t think you can now change the population dynamics of this area. If it was five districts to eight to nine… the inversion has taken place, whichever be the government.”

“There is a party called AIUDF, if you look at… they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP has grown over the years. When we talk of Jan Sangh with two Members of Parliament and where they have reached, AIUDF is moving at a faster pace in the state of Assam. Finally, what will be the state of Assam, we will have to take a call,” he said.READ MORE

Meanwhile, Aminul Islam, AIUDF MLA said that their party is working for the downtrodden and that’s why AIUDF’s popularity is growing faster than BJP.

“We are hopeful that people of Assam irrespective of caste and creed, will accept AIUDF and our party will come to power soon,” Islam told ANI.

The AIUDF, which was formed in 2005 with an aim to champion the cause of Muslim community, currently has three parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and 13 legislators in the state assembly.

