Asaduddin Owaisi, four others acquitted in 2005 Muthangi Masjid demolition case

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File)

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and four others were acquitted on Thursday in the 2005 Muthangi Masjid demolition case by Medak’s Sangareddy Court.

After the verdict was announced, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter questioning Congress’ reaction after this pronouncement. He asked if the party will apologise for allowing the demolition of the masjid without due process of the law.

WATCH | Relief For AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi & 4 Others In 2005 Muthangi Masjid Demolition Case

He tweeted, “Will Congi leaders have courtesy to apologise they where in power 2005 false case reg, they allowed masjid demolition w/o due process of law.”

More details are awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd