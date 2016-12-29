Latest News
  • Asaduddin Owaisi, four others acquitted in 2005 Muthangi Masjid demolition case

After the verdict was announced, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter questioning Congress' reaction after this pronouncement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2016 3:30 pm
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and four others were acquitted on Thursday in the 2005 Muthangi Masjid demolition case by Medak’s Sangareddy Court.

After the verdict was announced, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter questioning Congress’ reaction after this pronouncement. He asked if the party will apologise for allowing the demolition of the masjid without due process of the law.

He tweeted, “Will Congi leaders have courtesy to apologise they where in power 2005 false case reg, they allowed masjid demolition w/o due process of law.”

More details are awaited.

