Asaduddin Owaisi dissolves AIMIM Maharashtra core committee

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday dissolved the Maharashtra core committe of the party with immediate effect. Owaisi took the decision in view of the dismal performance of some members of the panel during campaign for the recent municipal and zilla parishad polls in Maharashtra, party sources said.

Some members of the panel were also facing allegations of financial irregularities, the sources added.

In a letter to the committee members, Owaisi said the nine-member committee stands dissolved with effect from today, party sources told PTI.

AIMIM won 26 seats in the recently-held elections to ten municipal corporations in Maharashtra. It has two MLAs in the state.