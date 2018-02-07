Asaduddin Owaisi demands 3-year jail term to those calling Indian Muslims ‘Pakistani’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the Centre punish anyone who calls an Indian Muslim ‘a Pakistani’, reported ANI. Urging the government to introduce a law to this effect, Owaisi suggested a punishment with three-year jail term to any person who says this.

The AIMIM President spoke to the media after the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday.

A few days ago, Owaisi also criticised the government on triple talaq and said law is not the solution to social problems, even as he claimed that triple talaq bill was a ploy to send Muslim men to jail. In a public meeting last month, a release from AIMIM quoted Owaisi as saying, “Will triple talaq stop after the law is brought?”

Dowry deaths and other crimes against women did not stop even when specific laws were made against these practises, he had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd