Asaduddin Owaisi attacks UP CM Yogi Adityanath over his Gorakhnath temple stay

Owaisi Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent visit to the Gorakhnath temple where he performed some rituals as a mahant (priest). Dubbing Adityanath a “failed administrator”, Owaisi alleged that his visit to the temple in Gorakhpur, of which he is the chief priest, was at the cost of the state exchequer.

“Chief Minister’s office is a Constitutional post. Adityanath has failed as an administrator so far, and unfortunately Yogi Adityanath as a mahant is overshadowing,” he told reporters.

Adityanath recently stayed in Gorakhnath temple for five days to perform the rituals as the temple head priest. Owaisi said the act of the UP CM to leave his Lucknow office for five days is a “violation” of a Supreme Court order. “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister staying away from his Lucknow office with all security to perform (rituals) as a mahant for the five days is a violation of the recent Supreme Court order stating that public money cannot be used for religious purposes.

“So, the chief minister going there (Gorakhnath temple) and staying there for five days with all arrangements for his stay in place…whose money is being used? It is the public exchequer which is burdened with the Chief Minister’s stay of five days to perform his duties as the mahant,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief clarified that he didn’t have any issues whatsoever with anyone performing his religious functions and duties. “There is a thin line separating the Constitutional duty and public beliefs. Unfortunately, the present UP CM has blurred that line. I would say that in the interest of propriety and in the interest of general public, the CM should not engage himself in any such activities which leads to the direct conflict with his Constitutional duties,” Owaisi said.

He termed as the “travesty of justice” the notice sent by the Foreigners’ Tribunal to a Assam-based retired JCO, asking him to prove his Indian citizenship. “Mohd Azmal Hoque retired as a JCO from Indian Army after serving for 30 years…Now he is being asked to prove whether he is a citizen of this country or not. This is a travesty of justice. It cannot be more painful for any Army personnel who has served this country honourably that after 30 years of service he is being asked by the BJP government in Assam to prove his nationality,” he said.

Referring to Hoque’s case, Owaisi said the BJP government in the north-eastern state has taken a “deliberate” step to “demean” people by asking them to prove their nationality. “I hope the common sense will prevail on the Assam government and they will stop doing this kind of activity, which is nothing but targetting Indian citizens who are living peacefully in Assam,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App