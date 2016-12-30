Asaduddin Owaisi acquitted in 2005 protest over Muthangi mosque demolition

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo)

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and four other AIMIM legislators were on Thursday acquitted in a case relating to their protest against demolition of Muthangi mosque in Medak district in 2005.

A court in Sangareddy acquitted MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Charminar), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Yakutpura) and Mohammed Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), besides Asaduddin Owaisi.

In this case, Asaduddin Owaisi and 21 others were charged under various IPC sections for allegedly trying to prevent government officials from demolishing the mosque at Muttangi village.

After the verdict, Owaisi questioned the Congress, which was in power at that time. He tweeted: “will Congi leaders have courtesy to apologise, as they were in power in 2005 and false case registered. They allowed masjid demolition.”