As Tejas gears up for first ride, over 30% seats booked already

Trolley-pullers take a peek inside the premium train Tejas at CST on Sunday. Nirmal Harindran

MORE THAN 30 per cent seats have been booked in the high-speed train Tejas Express, which is set to make its first ride from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to Karmali, Goa, Monday. By Sunday evening, around 315 seats had been booked for the ride towards Karmali and 249 for the return journey.

The train has a passenger capacity of 992, with 12 Chair Car (CC) coaches equipped with 78 seats each and 56 seats in the Executive Chair Car coach (EC). Till Sunday evening, 26 seats in the EC category and 289 in the CC category had been booked for the ride to Karmali. Twenty seats were booked for EC and 229 in CC for the return journey Tuesday.

The bookings for the train, which commenced from 8 am on Sunday, will continue till four hours before the journey on Monday. Passengers have shown interest in booking future rides too, with 345 seats booked for the first regular trip from CST to Karmali from Wednesday. The train would take nine hours for the journey during non-monsoon months and more than 10 hours during the monsoon.

Some plan to experience the train as a joyride, since it offers amenities including LED TV screens and a snacks table. “I will take a joyride in the luxury train with my friends in June. The rates for CC compartments look decent and could prove to be a hit among commuters,” Himanshu Siloiya said.

The fare chart presents higher rates for journeys till Kudal and Karmali in the monsoon season. “As the train would take longer to reach these two destinations in monsoon due to speed restrictions, we have included an extra meal in the journey for commuters who prefer catering services,” a CR official said.

D K Sharma, General Manager, Central Railway, inspected the coaches of the rake on Sunday morning. One of the glass panes of the train had been broken during its journey to the city. He said the coach was sent back to Delhi. “ We will train our officials in the Mumbai division to understand the technical functionalities of the rake and the care to be taken for its maintenance,” Sharma said.

A menu option in the on-desk entertainment screens behind seats gave information on Taiwan tourism. Sharma said it would be changed to highlight tourism options in the Konkan area and in the rest of Maharashtra.

