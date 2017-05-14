As part of UK-India Year of Culture, collaborative artwork to come to Mumbai

In February this year, to mark the start of the UK-India Year of Culture, the British Council and Indian High Commission in London commissioned the peacock artwork to be projected across the front façade of the Buckingham Palace. In February this year, to mark the start of the UK-India Year of Culture, the British Council and Indian High Commission in London commissioned the peacock artwork to be projected across the front façade of the Buckingham Palace.

After the Buckingham Palace in London and the British Council building in New Delhi, an artwork of a peacock with dancing figures and musical instruments woven into its plumage is set to be projected on a Mumbai building later this year, part of the continuing UK-India Year of Culture. British Council India Director Alan Gemmell, who was in Mumbai over the past week to scout for locations, said he hopes the peacock projection and the choice of its site will tell the story of the relationship between India and the UK, as well as Mumbai’s own unique role therein.

The projection is scheduled for later this year, likely in October. The sites shortlisted by the British Council are iconic Mumbai spaces, a combination of the historical and modern, including Nariman Point, the Mount Mary steps in Bandra, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Jindal Mansion at Pedder Road and Bandra-Kurla Complex, among others.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gemmell said the idea is to link the peacock artwork project with another key element of the Year of Culture events, the ‘Mix The City’ programme, a unique online platform and mobile application that lets users connect with musical sounds of various cities and create their own mix. In India, 12 musicians each in the four metro cities have performed short pieces, videographed against the backdrop of a memorable part of the city. In Mumbai, for example, Taufiq Qureshi was shot at the Jindal Mansion, singer-songwriter Meghana Bhogle on Chapel Road, the Chaush Brass Band from Aurangabad district at the Cotton Press Studio in Elphinstone Road, singer-songwriter Alisha Pais at Bandra Fort, Sufi artiste Chintoo Singh Wasir at Mount Mary, among others.

“So Project Peacock will be at one of these 12 locations,” said Gemmell, emphasising that he was keen to pick a site that is resonant of Mumbai’s heritage, what it stands for today and its future, “the incredible transformation underway”.

The coming together of the digital music project and the artwork is important too, said Gemmell, to be able to excite young people across the two countries with the musicians and music of various cities. “You can’t be in India and not think about scale, about the millions who are online and the tens of thousands who are online for the first time,” said Gemmell, talking about the power of the mobile and digital worlds in reaching out to millions. “It’s a powerful way to tell stories for artistes.”

In February this year, to mark the start of the UK-India Year of Culture, the British Council and Indian High Commission in London commissioned the peacock artwork, selected by the Queen from among various options, to be projected across the front façade of the Buckingham Palace. The artwork itself is a UK-India collaborative piece, symbolising Indian festivity, designed by Studio Carrom, a design start-up run by London-based illustrator Priya Sundram and Bangalore-based designer Nia Thandapani.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now