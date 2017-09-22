Great Indian Bustards dwindles, state to conduct first landscape survey to identify its potential habitats

The GIB is found in only six states in the country. The GIB is found in only six states in the country.

Till about a decade ago, there were 20 Great Indian Bustards (GIBs) in Maharashtra, as per a survey conducted by the Pune Wildlife Division in three sanctuaries — Nannaj Division of Bustard Sanctuary in Solapur, Karnala Bird Sanctuary and Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary.

In the annual census conducted in 2010, the number of GIBs dropped to nine. As of today, the Nannaj Bird Sanctuary has only two GIBs. While one, a female, was sighted in March, the other, also a female, was sighted in August.

Found mostly in India and some regions of Pakistan, the GIB is considered a “critically endangered” bird in the IUCN Red List of threatened species.

The Maharashtra Forest Department, in association with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, is set to carry out a landscape-based survey from September 25 to September 30 in the state to identify potential habitats of the GIB.

Explaining the need for such a survey, K P Singh, chief conservator of forests and field director, Maharashtra Forest Department, said, “The GIB is a landscape bird and covers a large distance. The Nannaj Sanctuary is spread across only 1,000 hectares. It is an identified habitat. The bird could be found beyond that too and we need to identify those habitats. Last year, we used a telemetry device to track its movement. Based on that data, we will be identifying its potential habitats in the state covering 65,000 sq kms. After this survey, we can come up with a better conservation plan for the GIB, and for the protection of its habitats”.

The GIB feeds on insects, lizards, beetles and small snakes, and open grasslands with short grass plains is its essential habitat. Currently, it is found in only six states in the country — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Over the past few years, the population of GIBs has declined significantly due to the destruction of their habitat. Rajasthan has the maximum number of GIBs and the bird is found in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner districts. “Officials and volunteers, who have been selected by WII, will participate in the survey. It will be carried out using vehicles, GPS, range-finders and so on. Depending on the survey’s outcome, we will decide our future course of action,” added Singh.

Dharmaraj Patil, a wildlife researcher, said, “The GIB is a representative bird/keystone species of grasslands. The existence of the grassland ecosystem depends on the survival of the GIB. Being an omnivorous bird, it feeds on seeds, insects, other invertebrates and smaller reptiles. The GIB plays a role in the germination of seeds in grasslands, and it is also a friend to farmers as it keeps a check on insects that destroy standing crops.”

He added that the GIB was found only in the Indian subcontinent. Hence, once the species is lost, there will be no other species to replace it, and that will destabilise the ecosystem of the grassland and affect critical bio-diversities, as well as blackbucks and wolves, who share their habitat with the GIB.

“…We should learn to adopt an approach to conserve the ecosystem, rather than only making species conservation efforts. The GIB will be conserved automatically once grasslands are conserved in totality,” said Patil.

