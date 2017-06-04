Kashmir is India’s strength, Govt making it a weakness: Rahul Gandhi

Related News
Blaming the Centre for “mishandling” the Kashmir situation, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Defence Minister Arun Jaitley brushed aside his concerns saying the region is peaceful.
“Around six, seven months ago, Mr. Arun Jaitley came to see me and I told him that they are mishandling Kashmir and they are going to set Kashmir on fire. And Jaitley brushed me aside and said that Kashmir is peaceful,” Rahul told the media in Chennai.
Rahul accused the Modi-led government of treating the Valley as a “political asset”.
“They’re creating a problem for this country by their incompetence and by trying to utilize Kashmir as a political asset. Kashmir is India’s strength and they are making it India’s weakness,” he added.
Rahul’s remarks comes a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre has a “concrete strategy” for a “permanent solution” in the Valley though “it may take some time”. He said the government is open to talks and will take people of the state and political parties into confidence before resolving the issue.
“I have said this with utmost responsibility, after much thinking and deliberation. We have some plans and are working in this direction and will find a solid solution in future. It may take some time,” Singh told reporters while listing the achievements of his ministry in the three years of the NDA government.
On the possibility of initiating dialogue with Kashmiri separatists, Singh said he has been advocating talks with all concerned ever since he took charge as Home Minister.
“From the beginning, I have been saying that we are ready for talks. Whoever comes forward for talks, we will talk. We are open to talks to find a solution to the Kashmir issue. All problems can be resolved only through dialogue,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:52 pmHad it not been a Dynaaty congress party this guy would have been in a garbage dump. He does not have the courtesy to acknowledge that Kashmir problem is a creation of Nehru's idiocity. Instead of giving a helping hand to BJP to solve the problem he is creating hurdles, what rubbish.Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:45 pmthe great (U) at his best !!!!!!!!!!Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:42 pmDid he get overdose of coke? He speaks now when NIA is getting evidences of Pak money reaching Hurriyat. Maybe pappu is worried of the money trail reaching upto 10 Janpath getting exposedReply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:40 pmPappu, are Pappu, grow up if you can, come out of the egg and become at least a little hen, Think twice before you open your mouth, take deep breaths and look once to north and then to the south, If still you think that you have a point , make sure you are speaking when you haven't smoked a joint, Papua are Pappu grow at least a little bit, You have been dragging w Cong in a deep dark pit, Whenever you speak up you surely make us laugh, and everyone knows you are just a mummy's little calf, just try to grow for the sake of Congrass, Or just be happy and keep smoking grass.Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:39 pmClown Prince and paid media!Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:38 pmPappu are Pappu grow up if you can come out of the egg and become at least a little hen Think twice before you open your mouth take deep breaths and look once to north and then to the south If still you think that you have a point make sure you are speaking when you haven't smoked a joint Papua are Pappu grow at least a little bit You have been dragging w Cong in a deep dark pit Whenever you speak up you surely make us laugh and everyone knows you are just a mummy's little calf just try to grow for the sake of Congr Or just be happy and keep smoking grassReply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:28 pmThis is what Muslims do. Hope Christians wake up and ban Islam. 12.50 pm: Eyewitnesses told the BBC that the three attackers shouted “this is for Allah” before stabbing people at om. The witness described how the attackers, b ishing knives, entered a bar and began attacking people. “They literally just started kicking them, punching them, they took out knives. It was a rampage really,” he said. “They headed down towards Southwark Cathedral towards the bar, and starting running at people. “People at the bar started fighting back. Then the three of them decided to make their way up to the bridge “A woman was staring at them and they started stabbing her. “Throughout the w way across the bridge, there were people littered across bleeding. People were trying to help each other.”Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:27 pmPappu has failed on all fronts.The present condition of Kashmir is all due to congress.What the hi pariwar did to solve this issue.Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:11 pmThe Congress ruled this country for more than half a century. What did it do? Rahul hi must also know that it was during the Scamgress rule that the last phase of ethnic cleansing or wiping out Hindus, 500,000 of them was carried out.Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:01 pmDoes Rahul really understand anything to make a comment??Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:14 pmExcellent wording. Only paid media are after corrupt Congress, NCP, TMC, Communist, DMK, ADMK Etc for adverti t and other tips.Reply
- Jun 4, 2017 at 2:15 pmGet lost U mandh budhi ... Enough of mocking .check ur brain ..first dudeReply
- Load More Comments