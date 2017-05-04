As many as 37 IAS officers empanelled to hold Secretary-level posts in central govt

As many as 37 IAS officers were today empanelled to hold Secretary-level posts in the central government. Of these officers, 17 are from the 1984-batch and 20 belong to the 1985-batch. These officers are working as Additional Secretary-level in various central and state government departments. Those from the 1984-batch empanelled as Secretaries include Rajiv Kumar (Jharkhand), working as Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary in Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Ravi Kant, A B P Pandey, Alok Shrivastava, Durga Shanker Mishra, Reena Ray and Shakuntala Gamlin–all from the 1984 batch– have been empanelled to hold Secretary or Secretary-equivalent posts, an order issued by the DoPT said.

Those from the 1985-batch include Sailesh, R Subrahmanyam Anil Gopishankar Mukim, Atanu Chakraborty, P Raghavendra Rao, Amit Khare, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Yogendra Tripathi and Ajay Kumar.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deepak Khandekar, Iqbal Singh Bains, Radhey Shyam Julaniya, Upendra Prasad Singh, Pushpa Subrahmanyam, Heera Lal Samariya, C Chandramouli, Sanjeev Ranjan, Anup Wadhawan and M M Kutty have also been empanelled.

There are 36 IAS officers from 1984 and 1985 batches, including G C Murmu (Gujarat cadre: 1985 batch) and N Baijendra Kumar (Chhattisgarh cadre: 1985 batch), who have been empanelled to hold Secretary-equivalent posts only.

