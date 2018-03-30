As Maharashtra panels grapple with too many vacant posts, over 30,000 wait for papers to prove caste

The ‘long march’ of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Kisan Sabha began from the CBS Chowk at Nashik (Prashant Nadkar/File) The ‘long march’ of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Kisan Sabha began from the CBS Chowk at Nashik (Prashant Nadkar/File)

Earlier this month, almost 40,000 farmers marched for thousands of kilometres, from the tribal belts of the state to Mumbai, to seek the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

While the state government promised that measures will be taken on some of the major demands made by the tribal farmers, information given by the Tribal Research and Training Institute, in response to an RTI application filed by The Indian Express, shows signs of a more systematic failure.

In a state where tribals comprise approximately 9 per cent of the population, over 30,000 of them are still waiting for their caste validity certificates, reveals the RTI response. According to the institute, as many as 31,397 cases of issuance of caste validity certificates are pending before the eight committees in the state, most of which are struggling with a large number of vacancies.

For members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, validity certificates are necessary to avail benefits of the various schemes and programmes announced by the state and central governments. In Maharashtra, eight committees — located in areas with a sizeable tribal population such as Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nagpur and Gadchiroli — issue the certificates after a process of extensive vigilance and paperwork.

As many as 9,096 applications have been pending for more than two years. While the applications are supposed to be disposed of within six months, majority of them have been pending before the committees for a longer time.

The Aurangabad committee, with 7,210 pending applications, has the heaviest backlog of cases, followed by the committees in Nashik and Nandurbar, which have 6,341 and 6,781 applications respectively. The Thane committee has the lowest pendency in the state, with only 1,262 cases, followed by the committee in Pune, which also has 1,461 pending cases.

Even as the cases pile up, these committees, which have quasi-judicial powers, are struggling with a large number of vacancies. In March, of the 297 sanctioned posts in the eight committees, 72 were vacant. Of the 86 class I posts, 22 are vacant, including the posts of vice president for the Pune committee, and the post of deputy director (research) in four committees — Pune, Nagpur, Nandurbar and Gadchiroli.

A senior officer from Mantralaya, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the backlog was because of the failure of the committee officials to take decisions on cases they had doubts about. “There have been instances when people have obtained such certificates based on forged documents, leading to the prosecution of the committee officers who had issued the certificates. Now, many of the committee members do not want to take any risks and instead of taking a decision, they keep the cases pending,” said the officer.

The large number of vacancies were the reason for the backlog before the committees, said tribal rights activist Dr Sanjay Dabhade. “In case an application is found doubtful, they should reject it outright. If it is kept pending, there is a possibility of corruption,” he said.

The vacant posts should be filled up immediately and the government should ensure these committees discharge their duties, said Dabhade.

