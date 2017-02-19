As Jalyukta Shivar brings relief to state farmers, BJP hopes to reap poll harvest

Jalyukta Shivar’s impact on grape cultivation in Padsali village; the farm pond of farmer Jayram Namdeo Shirsat (extreme right). Photos: Shubhangi Khapre Jalyukta Shivar’s impact on grape cultivation in Padsali village; the farm pond of farmer Jayram Namdeo Shirsat (extreme right). Photos: Shubhangi Khapre

A year ago, Jayram Namdeo Shirsat (35), a farmer in Padsali village in north Solapur’s Mohol taluka, decided to beat the drought by building a farm pond on an acre of land in his field. Today, the massive structure raised with Rs 7 lakh, part government finance and part bank loan, can hold up to one-crore litres of water that has given a fresh lease of life to his grapes cultivated on five acres. In an adjoining half acre, he has cultivated capsicum ready for harvest. In the interiors of Karmala village in the same district, a group of farmers joined hands to build a huge farm pond. Across rural Maharashtra, the state government’s Jalyukta Shivar Yojna or water conservation scheme is bringing home interesting stories.

The trend of community farm ponds is gaining ground in the drought-prone districts across western Maharashtra. However, unlike Marathwada and Vidarbha, where farmers with small land holdings are building small farm ponds, in better-off western Maharashtra farmers are building community farm ponds.

In Upala village, Ganpatrao Zhendge, who owns four acres of farm land, said, “Till 2014, the general trend here was to go for borewells. In the last two years, however, there has been a shift with farmers in the drought-stricken districts working on water-management methods. There is more stress on water-conservation works, including farm ponds.”

In the upcoming zilla parishad elections, the jalyukta shivar has become an important poll plank, which has found a connect with both rural and semi-urban people. It is being projected as a game-changer which would help bridge the urban and rural divide.

In election campaigns, Congress and NCP leaders often raise the demonetisation issue to highlight the unrest among farmers. At Madha, NCP MLA Ranjit Mohite-Patil said, “The traders used the ‘notebandi’ to exploit farmers, who were forced to part with their produce at lower prices. They have suffered monetary losses.” However, he acknowledged that the ongoing water-conservation works would help the farmers.

As one hopped from one village to another, farmers, dismissive about demonetisation, were, however, all praise for the jalyukta shivar model.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Jalyukta Shivar Yojna on January 26, 2015. It was decided that 25,000 villages out of a total 40,000 villages in Maharashtra would be taken up in three phases under the jalyukta shivar to make them drought-free by 2018-19.

In the first phase, 6,200 villages, which were most critical in terms of drought, were shortlisted. Majority of these villages are in Marathwada and Vidarbha. The total amount spent on these projects was Rs 1,400 crore.

In March 2016, 5,000 new villages, which were drought-prone, were shortlisted for jalyukta shivar works. The budget allocation for the second phase is Rs 1,600 crore. The water-conservation works have helped bring 15 lakh hectares of dry land under irrigation.

Fadnavis said, “The most heartening aspect of this project is the overwhelming response and participation of people in villages. As a result, we have succeeded in making 11,200 villages drought-free, of which 4,500 have been declared water-neutral. It is our government’s resolve to make Maharashtra drought-free by 2018.”

So far, the total public contribution for the jalyukta shivar has crossed Rs 400 crore.

The major works under the jalyukta shivar include compartment bunding, cement nulla band, check dams, river and pond deepening and widening.

Sensing a demand for high allocations for farm ponds, the government has allowed projects to be undertaken under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. The minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jaikumar Rawal, admits, “Through EGS we have taken up works in some villages up to Rs 5 lakh. But every work is thoroughly screened.”

A senior secretary in the water conservation department, on condition of anonymity, said, “Today, we are flooded with requests from gram panchayats keen on enlisting their village for the jalyukta shivar. They are offering ‘shram dan’ (free labour) to get the work completed.”

Osmanabad district, which was among the worst drought-hit districts for the last four years, has pushed the projects aggressively. District Collector Prashant Narnawre said, “The deployment of water tankers to tide over the water scarcity used to begin from October. The numbers would increase with each passing month till July. Today, there is not a single water tanker in my district.”

“This is because of completion of 22,000 jalyukta shivar works in my district comprising 735 villages, of which 217 were designated as very critical in terms of drought. Out of these, 111 critical villages always survived on tanker water supply round the year. The total amount for both phases of the jalyukta shivar was Rs 160 crore, of which Rs 28 crore was contribution from people,” he said.

Across the eight extremely arid districts that comprise Marathwada, jalyukta shivar works have seen water collected this past monsoon in rudimentary check dams, widened and deepened streams and rivers. Farm ponds with plastic sheets to prevent runoff and store water for longer periods too have shown results.

“How much the water table has risen will not be known immediately,” said Deepak Deshpande, a resident of Kaij in Beed district and an expert on water conservation working with the local government on the jalyukta programmes.

“But the plentiful monsoon filled up the trenches dug and widened, and check dams built as part of the programme. That water is still available in many parts of the region and should suffice for the present crop season.”