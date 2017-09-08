As GJM leaders meet Rajnath Singh, West Bengal police attacks Gorkhaland agitators

The GJM leaders have said the separate state will be democratic and work within the framework of the Constitution.(Express Photo) The GJM leaders have said the separate state will be democratic and work within the framework of the Constitution.(Express Photo)

In an attempt to salvage its leadership and support after the split in the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, a delegation representing GJM president Bimal Gurung met with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. GJM spokesperson Binay Tamang and Central Committee member Anit Thapa were present at the meeting.

The delegation included GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, Kurseong MLA Rohit Sharma, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai, Central Committee members Swaraj Thapa and Ashok Lama, and representatives of three other parties – Arun Ghatani of the Communist Party Revolutionary Marxist, Biplov Rai of the Akhil Bhartiya Gorkha League and Dawa Pakhrin of the Gorkhaland Rajya Nirman Morcha. Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia was also present at the meeting.

The delegation has requested the Home Minister to initiate a tripartite dialogue, said a statement released by the GJM. “The GJM members pointed out that the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has already stated in her last press conference on 29th August that the Gorkhaland statehood issue was beyond the purview of the state government. Since the Chief Minister has already stated that the matter of statehood is not within the ambit of the state government, the GJM ledaers urged the union home minister to begin the process of tripartite talks,’’ said the statement.

Condemning the recent spate of bomb blasts which have taken place in the Darjeeling hills, the GJM leaders have said the separate state will be democratic and work within the framework of the Constitution. The delegation further raised the issue of raids on various GJM leaders by the West Bengal administration and “urged the union home minister to talk to the chief minister to a stop the continuous raids on GJM leaders and workers.’’ The GJM, however, said that it will attend the meeting on the September 12 called by CM Banerjee in Uttarkanya near Siliguri.

Even as a delegation of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha met Singh, the Gorkhaland agitators were lathi-charged by the police at Chowk Bazaar in Darjeeling this morning. The Gorkhaland agitators have been taking out rallies in support of a separate state everyday for over two months now. The state police and administration, after the violence which took place in July in which at least seven protesters were killed in police firing and many others injured, has so far shown restraint.

Agitators say that before the second bipartite meeting between the state and Gorkha leaders on September 12, the state administration is now “desperate to lift the indefinite strike’’ by the time the meeting takes place. “After the July violence, things had come down over the past month. But over the past few days the police has said that these rallies cannot be taken out. As of today, the police has said that no such rally can take place in Mirik. Today the rally was broken up, tear gassed and lathi charged. We feel this is because of the 12th September meeting and the West Bengal government is desperate to have the indefinite strike lifted before that,’’ said a GJM insider.

“The situation in the hills has gone from bad to worse. The way the protesters were lathi-charged today, for no apparent reason, shows the high-handedness of the West Bengal Police. In the meeting on the 29th, the Chief Minister herself said that in a democratic country everyone has a right to voice their opinion and carry out peaceful demonstrations, so this has caught us unawares. Lifting the bandh is no longer, now, in the hands of any political party. If the bandh is lifted by any political party they will be crucified – the movement is entirely in the hands of the people now. And with nothing tangible to show, no concrete results, how can the bandh be lifted,’’said GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd