As CM talks tough, Kerala IAS officers call off mass leave

IAS officials in Kerala on Monday withdrew their mass casual leave protest against Vigilance action after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that officials should not think that they can overpower the government by declaring an agitation.

“There was no justification for this call for agitation. The government has taken serious note of the IAS association’s decision to go for a strike in the form of mass casual leave. It is not the first time that IAS officials are facing Vigilance probe. The government is for impartial and independent probe by the Vigilance Department,’’ Vijayan told the media after meeting the representatives of Kerala IAS Association.

The IAS association, in a meeting, had decided to avail mass casual leave in protest against the Vigilance cases against senior IAS officials.