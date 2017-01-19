As Centre asks states to map landless labourers, activists ask govt to clear pending wages first

Aiming to bring these landless labourers under MGNREGA, the Centre had directed the state to identify such labourers. Aiming to bring these landless labourers under MGNREGA, the Centre had directed the state to identify such labourers.

WHILE THE Centre has directed that nearly 5.4 crore landless labourers be brought under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a directive making it mandatory for all states to provide job cards to landless labourers, activists in Maharashtra have slammed the government for carrying out this exercise even as wages of many workers remain pending.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development, through a letter dated January 5, directed all the states to first map landless labourers and households and then provide them job cards. Of the 5.4 crore landless labourers identified during the Socio-Economic Caste Census, 41,73,705 are in Maharashtra.

Aiming to bring these landless labourers under MGNREGA, the Centre had directed the state to identify such labourers. While the deadline for this exercise was January 15, many states, including Maharashtra, are yet to map the data.

“We have already started this exercise and have managed to map 3,12,826 out of total 41,73,705 landless labourers in Maharashtra identified in SECC 2011. However, the data we have been mapping does not reflect on the national portal due to some technical glitch. We have already written to the central government on January 15 appraising them about this issue,” said Abhay Mahajan, state MGNREGA commissioner.

An activist from Vidarbha, Vijay Jawandhiya, alleges this exercise is yet another eyewash by the government. “MGNREGA scheme is meant for deprived farmers and landless manual labourers, then why was this exercise not carried out before. Why suddenly the government has woken up to take up the cause of landless labourers. I appreciate that they will now be providing job cards to needful landless labourers, what about those workers whose wages are still pending? How is the government planning to rescue them?” Jawandhiya said.

Mahajan, however, refuted the allegations of pending wages. “Cases of pending wages of workers are minuscule and will be resolved. One of the reasons for this is that central government sanctions fund for wages upto 100 days, workers working over that has to be paid by the state government. Besides, we are awaiting material fund to be sanctioned by the Centre for the past two months.”