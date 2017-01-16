As Bipin Rawat warns of clampdown on airing grievances on social media, another video surfaces

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI) Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI)

Despite Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat’s warnings of a crackdown against soldiers using social media to put out their grievances, a third video has surfaced on the Internet in which an Army jawan is seen singing songs highlighting the difficulties faced by troops on the border.

According to The Hindu, the video features a Sikh soldier singing to a group of colleagues in Punjabi; unlike soldiers in the earlier videos who expressed their grievances through self-made videos. In the video, the soldier sings about the tough conditions they live in, about the quality of food they get compared to those who “go to the Taj [hotel] in cities” and about the lack of sanctioned leaves.

“It has been 10 months now, I am not getting days off; all the tears have fallen from her eyes. One who is married to us, she feels neither married nor unmarried,” The Hindu reports the soldier in the video posted on Facebook as saying.

“A few colleagues are using social media to draw the media’s attention to their problems. It affects the morale of the jawans and thereby the army… You can be held guilty of a crime… and get punished,” Gen. Rawat had warned last week while addressing the Army Day parade in Delhi Cantonment. His comments came after a second video of a jawan went viral in which he alleged discrimination by officers.

In the third video, the soldier laments about the lack of empathy shown by politicians towards the youth in the military and says that,”They go to sleep after wishing good night, we celebrate Diwali on borders…”

Just over three days ago, a CRPF constable uploaded a video on social media complaining of disparities in facilities and seeking pay parity with the Army. It was the second such video which came days after BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video complaining of poor quality food being served to personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, which went viral. The CRPF constable in the second video was later identified as Jeet Singh.

Taking serious note of the video posted by Yadav, the Prime Minister’s Office had asked the Union Home Ministry to submit a “detailed factual report” on the complaint and action taken.

