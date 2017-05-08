As AAP fights fire, Arvind Kejriwal’s residence becomes ground Zero

Following sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra’s allegations of graft against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday morning, senior AAP leaders were huddled together at the CM’s residence for a meeting.

The tension was palpable as curious bystanders camped outside the CM’s residence waiting for a response from the top brass. Soon, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia emerged and rubbished the allegations in totality, before rushing back inside.

“Yesterday, I had called Kapil Mishra to inform him that the CM wanted a cabinet reshuffle. He was told that the reason for the decision was that several MLAs had complained about water shortage in their respective areas. They had to bear with people’s anger because of the crisis,” Sisodia said.

The picture became clearer when Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha walked out of the house around 2 pm. “Kejriwal bhrashtachar kar sakte hain, ye unke dushman bhi nahi maan sakte. Mishra did not fulfil his duty as a minister; there were complaints of water scarcity. Now that he’s been removed, he’s levelling such allegations. Mujhe lagta hai aise neech logon ko party se baahar hona chahiye,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now