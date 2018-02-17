Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoins Congress, says he was ‘misfit in BJP’

Arvinder Singh Lovely joins Congress in presence of Ajay Maken, PC Chacko and Randeep Surjewala (INC Twitter) Arvinder Singh Lovely joins Congress in presence of Ajay Maken, PC Chacko and Randeep Surjewala (INC Twitter)

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nine months ago, rejoined the Congress on Saturday. The development can be seen as a big boost for the Congress ahead of the by-polls for the 20 assembly seats.

“At that time (when I joined BJP), I had also said that it was not a happy decision for me. It was a weak moment for me. But then after, I had a chat with Ajay Maken and we sorted out the differences,” said Lovely in a press conference at the AICC headquarters. “Ideologically, I was a misfit in the BJP,” he added.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Arvinder Singh Lovely (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia) Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Arvinder Singh Lovely (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Meanwhile, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit expressed happiness over the development.”I am feeling very happy that he has returned back to the Congress,” Dikshit told ANI.

Lovely, who had joined the BJP in April last year, had raked up allegations of bribery in ticket distribution for the MCD polls by the Congress and claimed after meeting BJP chief Amit Shah that many senior Congress leaders were feeling “suffocated” as the party is no longer what it used to be.

#Delhi: ‘Arvinder Singh Lovely has re-joined Congress’ says Ajay Maken. Lovely had joined BJP from Congress nine months back. pic.twitter.com/NqUwDZMptN — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

Lovely, a key minister in the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi, had joined the saffron party along with Delhi Youth Congress chief Amit Malik.

Lovely had to face a lot of criticism for joining the BJP. Reacting to the criticism, he had told the Indian Express that he had been patient with the party even after he was removed as the Congress state unit president in 2015, and that he could not wait any longer.

“In 2015, the Congress lost when Maken was the chief ministerial face of the party. Instead, I was asked to step down and he was promoted. I did not say anything despite this and stayed on,” Lovely had said. READ MORE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd