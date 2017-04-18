Arvinder Lovely joins BJP in Amit Shah’s presence

Arvinder Lovely, an influential face among the Punjabi population in the capital, was handed the BJP primary membership by president Amit Shah. Arvinder Lovely, an influential face among the Punjabi population in the capital, was handed the BJP primary membership by president Amit Shah.

Just days before the Delhi MCD goes to polls, former state congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely switched sides on Tuesday and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of the party’s national president Amit Shah. Union Minister Vijay Goel, state unit president Manoj Tiwari were also among the leaders present during his induction.

Lovely, an influential face among the Punjabi population in the capital, signed up for the BJP’s primary membership. He served as minister in the Sheila Dikshit cabinet in various capacities. Lovely is a four-time MLA from the Gandhi Nagar Constituency. He lost his seat for the first time in 2014.

