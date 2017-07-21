Arvind Limited signs agreement with KVIC, to officially use ‘Khadi Mark’

‘Khadi Mark’ (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) ‘Khadi Mark’ (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Denimmaker Arvind Ltd. and Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) have inked an agreement, certifying Arvind’s Khadi products to be presented to the world with a ‘Khadi mark’.

The leading global denim giant has led the revival of Khadi in a new avatar ‘Khadi denim’ – hand-spun, hand-dyed, and handwoven by artisan communities from across the villages of India. Arvind on Friday showcased their Khadi Denim collection on even as the company announced the agreement.

‘Khadi for all is our goal. Khadi for youth and teenagers too. The KVIC -Arvind initiatives for launching Denim Khadi is a step in this direction, the Khadi journey is eternal’, said Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC who was present in Ahmedabad for the launch.

Executive Director at Arvind Ltd, Punit Lalbhai said, “The group’s vision is to build a substantially scalable supply chain platform, capable of servicing large international brand requirements. Several of Arvind’s potential clients are major fashion brands which have expressed interest in creating their clothing lines around Khadi Denim”

