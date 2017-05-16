Arvind Kejriwal’s wife hits out at Kapil Mishra

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

Days after ousted minister Kapil Mishra’s mother wrote an emotionally charged letter to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the latter’s wife Sunita Kejriwal hit out at Mishra for his “betrayal and false allegations”.

“Law of nature never errs. Seeds of betrayal and false allegations sown, so shall Kapil Mishra reap. Inevitable,” Sunita tweeted on Monday from a handle that is followed by Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders.

The comment came after Mishra responded to charges made against him by a fake account of the Delhi CM’s wife in which he is yet again asked about the time when he visited CM residence on May 5, and witnessed the transaction of Rs 2 crore between Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal.

Mishra engaged with the tweets and asked Kejriwal to hand the phone back to his wife.

“Sunita Kejriwal is a committed wife. She has no idea what kind of conspiracies are being plotted in her own house. She is fulfilling her duties,” Mishra tweeted.

The AAP leadership and volunteers have repeatedly posed a single question to Mishra, over the time of his visit to the CM residence, which the former minister has ignored. Party colleague and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, who too sat on a hunger strike to counter Mishra’s hunger strike, yet again asked him, “I am saddened that you went to Bapu’s memorial on May 7 and lied, because you have still not disclosed at what time you visited the CM house on May 5.”

