Arvind Kejriwal’s corrupt face exposed, should quit as Delhi CM: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today sought the resignation of his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the AAP supremo had no moral right to continue in office as his “corrupt face” had been “totally exposed”.

The Congress leader said his party had for long been maintaining that Kejriwal was a “dacoit”, who was “only interested in filling his pockets”.

His comments came in the backdrop of sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra today accusing Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore from his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, a charge refuted by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Singh said given the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him and his party over the past several months, Kejriwal should have resigned a long time ago.

“But being a shameless person that he is, the Aam Aadmi Party leader will not even quit now,” he added.

In a statement, Singh, who was here to offer condolences to the family of armyman Paramjeet Singh, who was beheaded by Pakistani soldiers recently, demanded a CBI probe into the allegations levelled against Kejriwal by Mishra and action against the AAP supremo under the anti-corruption laws.

Claiming that Kejriwal had “lost all credibility” and his party was “in the midst of an identity crisis”, with no semblance of governance left in Delhi, he said the AAP should make way for fresh elections in the national capital, which deserved “honest and clean” governance.

Singh urged the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to initiate action against Kejriwal and his government to “free the people of Delhi from their misgovernance”.

For Kejriwal, who swept the Delhi Assembly polls two years ago on an anti-corruption plank, this was a “moment of truth” which he could no longer sweep under the carpet, the Congress leader said, adding that the AAP leader should quit as Delhi chief minister immediately, before the people of threw him out like they did in Punjab two months ago.

Reacting to Mishra’s allegations against Kejriwal, Singh said the “mask” was “finally and completely off the face” of the AAP supremo, whose “tryst with corruption” had started surfacing during the Punjab Assembly polls in February.

With one of his senior party colleagues now claiming that he was present in person when Kejriwal took the money from Jain, the AAP leader had lost all moral grounds to continue in office, he added.

The Punjab chief minister said the recent developments in the AAP, which is in the midst of a major political turmoil following internal dissidence and widespread allegations of corruption against several of its leaders, endorsed his stand that it was a “party of liars and cheats with no morality or integrity”.

“The people of Punjab had seen through the lies of Kejriwal and his colleagues during their poll campaign in the state and had judiciously kept them out of power,” he said, adding that the AAP’s “shameful lack of morality” had been exposed time and again by its own leaders and workers in the recent months.

Hardly any AAP leader was seen to pass the ‘3Cs’ yardstick of ‘corruption, criminal record and character’, which the party had set as a benchmark, Singh said, adding that Kejriwal, who had been taking a moral high ground against political parties and leaders of all hues, had “touched the nadir of his political career with the bribe expose”.

