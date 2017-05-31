Arvind Kejriwal writes to LG for removal of Sanjay Gandhi hospital medical superintendent

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and sought removal of the medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here over the alleged deficiencies in the facility.

He also apprised Baijal about the lack of availability of medicines and other facilities to conduct diagnostic tests in the city government-run hospital at Mongolpuri.

“This man (the medical superintendent) must be powerful and well connected to first get posting as MS and then continue despite CM’s direction of removing him,” Kejriwal said in his letter to the LG.

Kejriwal further questioned the procedure followed in the appointment of the medical superintendent and said when he had confronted the medical superintendent during the inspection, the latter had no answers.

The chief minister also expressed unhappiness over the action-taken report (ATR) following his inspection at the hospital. He had directed chief secretary MM Kutty to personally visit the hospital and submit a report.

Kejriwal had paid surprise visit to the hospital last Thursday and expressed displeasure over the policy of free medicine and diagnostic tests “not being properly implemented” there.

Patients had complained about they being asked to get tests done, including some of the basic ones, and buy medicines and consumables from outside the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government has already directed the chief secretary to ensure adequate supply of medicines citing findings of the report which stated alleged irregularities in payment to medicine vendors.

Sisodia’s remarks came in response to BJP MLA and leader of opposition Vijender Gupta raising the issue in the Assembly.

