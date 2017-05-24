Arvind Kejriwal writes to Chief Secretary: ‘50 per cent medicines unavailable at hospitals’

Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

A Delhi government report has found that less than half of the required medicines are available in some hospitals in the capital. With the Delhi government’s promise of giving free medicines being one of its most touted schemes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Chief Secretary to ensure availability of these medicines, “for which the Delhi government has made all financial provisions”, at the earliest. Kejriwal had conducted surprise checks on government hospitals to ensure availability of medicines and functional equipment.

On finding a gap in stocks, Kejriwal “took strong exception to the non-availability of medicines and consumables in some Delhi government hospitals and directed the Chief Secretary to ensure 100 per cent availability of these articles at the earliest,” said a government statement. It added that the CM had also received complaints regarding problems in the functioning of X-Ray and CT scan machines in certain hospitals. According to officials, directions had been given to the CS on April 6, that a written report be submitted to him on “the 1st and 15th of every month” regarding the availability of medicines and cosumables. “The first report presented to the Chief Minister shows that in some hospitals, less than 50% medicines are available and details about the status of equipment and consumables are still awaited,” it added.

According to officials, about 33 per cent of the medicines were available in Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital, Patel Nagar, 34 per cent in Guru Teg Bhadur (GTB) Hospital, 36 per cent in Ch. Braham Prakash Ayurvedic Charak Sansthan, Khera Dabur, 44 per cent in Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, and 46 per cent Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Officials added that Kejriwal was likely to conduct surprise inspections of hospitals to ensure that patients and their families “do not face any hardships due to non-availability of medicines and equipment, for which the Delhi government has made all financial provisions”.

