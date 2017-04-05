Arvind Kejriwal wants people to pay for his sins, says Prakash Javadekar

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Amid a row over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writing to the General Administration Department to foot the legal fee of senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, the BJP on Tuesday fielded a Union Minister to take the fight to the AAP. Jethmalani is representing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed against him by Union Minister Arun Jaitley. Lt Governor Anil Baijal is learnt to have written to the law department of the Delhi government seeking legal opinion on whether the AAP government can foot his legal fee.

On Tuesday, the BJP said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had sued Kejriwal, the individual and not the Chief Minister of Delhi, for defamation, which means he is supposed to pay legal bills himself instead of using public money. Terming the Delhi government’s move to clear the bills “dacoity and loot” of taxpayers’ money, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “It’s illegal and immoral. Why should the people of Delhi pay for your (Kejriwal’s) sins? This is a dacoity and loot of their money and is completely unacceptable.”

Javadekar, who addressed a news conference at the party headquarters, alleged Jaitley had paid Rs 10 lakh stamp duty from his pocket for the case and had been paying his lawyers as well. The Union Minister alleged that Kejriwal’s politics was based on defaming others and now he wanted the people to pay for his sins.

“The fact is the case is not against a chief minister but an individual. His actions have nothing to do with the government. He has tried to defame Jaitley and his family members and will have to pay for it,” he said.

According to Javadekar, Kejriwal is facing more than half a dozen cases of defamation and, going by the trend, the Delhi government would have to pay around Rs 100 crore on the legal bills.

However, Sisodia said that Kejriwal had made the comments regarding alleged corruption in the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), which had prompted a probe into the body. “It is these people against whom inquiry was ordered who went to court and we are fighting a case against them in court. So why would a personal lawyer be hired to fight corruption in cricket. The Delhi government would fight and it did,” said Sisodia.

He also tweeted, “Jethmalani fee issue is a propaganda spread by BJP dirty tricks committee to direct attention from EVM controversy.”

Kejriwal said, “DDCA was in grip of corruption. Students had come to me regarding corruption in the selection process. The BJP sued me. Why would I pay Jethmalani from my own pocket. People should say whether the government should pay or if Kejriwal should.”

Jethmalani said, “The client (Kejriwal) said that I want to pay the fee and didn’t ask for any free services. If he wants to pay, I don’t inquire from him how you are getting this money. If he can’t pay, I will do it free for him. If the government doesn’t pay, if Kejriwal can’t arrange from somewhere else, I will do it for free.”

