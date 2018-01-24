Arvind Kejriwal to visit Nagpur to see green initiatives

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

AT THE instance of Union Surface Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will pay a two-day visit to Nagpur to “study the environment-friendly projects undertaken by the BJP-led Nagpur Municipal Corporation”.

Confirming the development, AAP Vidarbha unit organiser Devendra Wankhede said, “Kejriwal will arrive on January 27 evening and leave on January 28 evening. During his stay in Nagpur, he will visit some projects by the NMC that are designed to reduce pollution.”

Asked if Kejriwal decided on the trip on Gadkari’s invitation, Wankhede said, “Yes, the two had discussed the Delhi pollution issue. Gadkari apprised him of the initiatives that Nagpur has undertaken. So, Kejriwal wanted to check these out and see if they could be used to reduce pollution in the capital.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gadkari said, “During a conversation with Kejriwal, I had told him about what the NMC has done to reduce pollution in Nagpur. So, he was interested in checking those out.” He, however, clarified that “there is nothing political about the visit”.

