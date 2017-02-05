Arvind Kejriwal to undergo treatment in Bengaluru for high blood sugar

Latest News
"He will leave for Bengaluru on February 7 to undergo naturopathy treatment. Also, he has fever. He will be there for 12-14 days," said a senior Delhi government official.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 5, 2017 5:05 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on February 7 leave for Bengaluru where he will undergo naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on February 7 leave for Bengaluru where he will undergo naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar. He returned to the national capital yesterday after spearheading AAP’s aggressive campaign for Punjab Assembly polls. “The chief minister’s blood sugar level has shot up. He is taking insulin thrice a day to keep it under control.

In January last year, Kejriwal had undergone 12 days of naturopathy treatment at the same institute for chronic cough and diabetes.

The chief minister had also undergone a throat surgery at Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru in September last year.

