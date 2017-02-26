Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of deficiencies in fire services

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting on Tuesday over the recent deaths of two firemen on duty, aiming to take stock of the deficiencies plaguing the fire services. Home Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary M M Kutty and senior officials of the Delhi Fire Services, which comes under the Delhi government, will be present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister’s decision came after he visited the family of one of the deceased, Hari Om, at Kakrola village near Dwarka Sector 16 here.

He announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased under the government’s policy governing uniformed services personnel killed on active duty.

However, few villagers and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, who also visited the family, claimed that similar compensation declared for families of firemen killed in a fire in September last year has not yet been released.

Tiwari also demanded a thorough probe into the incident that claimed the lives of Om and Hari Singh Meena at Vikaspuri on Friday following an LPG cylinder explosion while they were fighting a blaze at a fast food joint.