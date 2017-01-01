Arvind Kejriwal to seek inquiry into decision on metro stations going cashless

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

With ten Delhi metro stations going “cashless” from Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be seeking an inquiry and also look into the files leading to the decision taken “forcefully”, an allegation earlier denied by DMRC. “It’s being done forcefully, maybe as directed by the PMO. I will speak to Metro (authorities) and ask for the files. How can be they force a decision like this? They are promoting Paytm through this. I will seek an inquiry and look into the files,” Kejriwal told reporters.

DMRC had earlier clarified that more e-wallets would soon be roped in and the contract was awarded to Paytm through an open tender process.

“Since DMRC at present has ongoing agreement with Paytm, only who bagged the contract through open tender process for encouraging cashless smart card top up, so, Paytm was the natural choice to make a start for cashless transactions at 10 stations,” a DMRC statement said.

The stations where the measure has been rolled out are Rohini East and Rohini West on Red Line; MG Road Station on Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Noida Sector-15 on Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Kailash Colony on Violet Line.