Arvind Kejriwal to meet Kamal Haasan tomorrow in Chennai

Haasan, earlier this month had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu. Haasan, earlier this month had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Amid speculations over Kamal Haasan joining politics, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kjeriwal is likely to meet the Tamil actor in Chennai on Thursday, ANI reported. Though there has been no confirmation of the meeting from Kamal Haasan side, sources say Kejriwal will be in Tamil Nadu capital tomorrow and the meeting between the two may take place.

Sources close to Haasan had told the Indian Express that the actor is planning to launch a political outfit by the end of September possibly with an eye on the local body elections scheduled in November. Haasan, earlier this month had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Haasan’s move to float a political entity has long been predicted as he has complained about the attitude of the ruling AIADMK government a number of times on Twitter. He showed no restraint in hitting out at chief minister EK Palaniswami and other ministers in the state government even as the party spiralled out of control in the midst of bitter factionalism.

Rajini has so far not given any clear hint to joining politics even though a plunge into the field is not ruled out.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd