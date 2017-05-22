Arvind Kejriwal thinks that if you are not in jail you are innocent: Kapil Mishra

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo) Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refuted sacked minister Kapil Mishra’s allegations against him at an Aam Aadmi Party convention, the suspended AAP leader on Monday said that the new ‘avatar’ of Kejriwal believes that if someone is not in jail he or she is not a criminal.

“Ye naye Kejriwal hai, ye kahte hai, agar apraadhi hota toh jail me hota. Jail me nahi hoon iska matlab apraadhi nahi (This new Kejriwal says that if he was a criminal he would have been in jail. He believes that because he is not in jail he is innocent),” Kapil Mishra said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Mishra added that according to Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit and even Dawood Ibrahim were innocents since they were not in jail. He also said that this ‘new Kejriwal’ thinks that scams like Commonwealth Games, 2G and coal never happened because no one is in jail.

In the Facebook post, he also said that the days the government fooling the public would be over soon.

“Bas ek baat kahna chahta hu, kaaryakarta ko, janta ko ghumaafira kar bewakoof banana zyada din nahi chalta. Aapke bhrashtaachar vah jhoot ke saamrajya ka ant nazdeek hai. Bahut nazdeek (I just want to tell one thing to the party workers that the days of fooling the people won’t last long. Your empire of corruption and lies will end soon. Very soon),” Mishra said ending his post.

On Sunday, responding to Kapil Mishra’s allegations of corruption against him, Arvind Kejriwal said that had even one of the allegations levelled against him been true, he would have been in jail. Kejriwal said that Mishra’s allegations against him did not merit a response and that even the party’s opponents wouldn’t believe in him.

