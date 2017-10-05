Arvind Kejriwal thanks LG for approving education loan scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday thanked Lt Governor Anil Baijal for approving the Delhi government’s higher education loan scheme, a day after he hit out at the L-G over his objection to a bill to regularise guest teachers. The chief minister urged Baijal to also give his nod to the government’s Bill which seeks to regularise around 15,000 guest teachers.

“Thank u LG Sir. We wud urge u to sign the Guest Teacher Bill also pl (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

During a discussion on the Bill in the Delhi Assembly yesterday, Kejriwal said, “I am an elected chief minister, not a terrorist,” while launching a broadside against the LG, BJP and the bureaucracy, alleging a nexus between them.

“Hum Delhi ke maalik hai (we are Delhi’s masters), not the bureaucracy,” he had said.

However, the Bill was later passed by a voice vote in the House, despite the objection of the L-G who claimed that it was not in accordance with the constitutional scheme of governance of the NCT of Delhi. Kejriwal had alleged that the files relating to the regularisation of the teachers were never shown to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, by the officials in the direction of the L-G.

