Delhi HC exempts Kejriwal from personal appearance before trial court in defamation case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday exempted Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance before a trial court in connection with the criminal defamation case filed by Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra.

Kejriwal was summoned in March as an accused by the trial court in connection with the case. “Clearly there is sufficient material on record to summon accused Arvind Kejriwal for the offence punishable under section 500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code,” Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria had said while asking the CM to appear before the court on July 29.

On November 17 last year, Chandra sought prosecution of the Delhi chief minister for allegedly defaming him by levelling false allegations in the wake of demonetisation.

In his plea, Chandra, chairman of the Essel group, had alleged that the AAP national convenor, while addressing a press conference on November 11 last year, had made “false, fabricated and defamatory allegations” against him.

The complaint claimed that Kejriwal, while addressing the press conference, “without any lawful basis or justification, dragged the name of the complainant in the entire facade, which has defamed and lowered the reputation of complainant in the eyes of general public and thus accused person (Kejriwal) has committed the offence of criminal defamation.”

With PTI inputs

