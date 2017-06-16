Arvind Kejriwal seeks reports of officials’ field visits by June 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to submit reports of field visits of all officers by June 19. Kejriwal recently directed that every officer would make field visits for at least half-a-day every week and submit a report. “Whereas other officers may submit their reports to respective HODs/secretaries, all secretaries and heads of departments should submit their reports to the CS.

“The CS (Chief Secretary) may send copies of the field visits made last week. All reports should reach my office by 11 AM on Monday,” Kejriwal said in his letter to Kutty. He also said field visits by officials are of “utmost importance to keep abreast of what is happening in the field”.

“All officials (of the Delhi government) must follow these instructions,” the Delhi chief minister said. It comes close on the heels of the chief minister directing the chief secretary to take disciplinary action against the officers who do not comply with his recent directions to meet people for an hour on weekdays.

“I had directed earlier that all officers will be available in their offices to meet public, without appointments, on all working days. However, I am told that many officers are not following this,” Kejriwal had written to Kutty.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App