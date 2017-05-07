Kapil Mishra alleges corruption in Aam Aadmi Party. Here are his five major charges

AAP leader Kapil Mishra was sacked by the party after an emergency meeting on Sunday at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. AAP leader Kapil Mishra was sacked by the party after an emergency meeting on Sunday at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Kapil Mishra, who was sacked as Delhi’s water resources minister, made shocking allegations at a press conference on Sunday, claiming that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain hand over ₹2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal and Jain are among the top brass of the party and Mishra’s remarks has put the party under the media gaze. Reacting to the issue, the Opposition said the allegations merit an official probe by law enforcement authorities. The AAP, however, dismissed Mishra’s claims as being unfounded.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced Mishra’s removal from his post. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

Here are five things Kapil Mishra has highlighted:

1. The biggest allegation by Kapil Mishra was the involvement of the chief minister in an alleged cash handover. At a press conference held at Rajghat, Mishra said: “Parson maine Satyendra Jain ji ko Rs 2 crore Arvind Kejriwal ji ko dete huye dekha tha. Main poori raat so nahi paaya (Day before yesterday, I saw Satyendra Jain give Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. I could not sleep for the entire night).”

2. Mishra also alleged that Jain told him that the latter was behind settling land deals amounting to nearly ₹50 crore for Kejriwal’s relative “Arvind Kejriwal told me such things happen in politics (Arvind Kejriwal told me such things happen in politics).” Mishra said.

3. Mishra directly attacked Kejriwal’s image as a clean politician by raising questions over the source of AAP’s funds. He said that Kejriwal didn’t act on funding related issues in Punjab when campaigning for the assembly elections was underway. “I trusted Kejriwal, whom I thought to be clean. There were several funding-related issues in Punjab. I thought Kejriwal would act on it. I had this trust in him since two years.”

4. Mishra also spoke about water tanker scam. Taking a potshot at the chief minister, Mishra questioned whether Kejriwal had been truthful to the citizens of Delhi after he came to power in 2015. He also pointed out that he submitted a report on the 400-crore water tanker scam against former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. But, when the time came to meet the anti-corruption bureau, things fell through. The report accused the Congress administration of creating an artificial shortage of water in Delhi to help the water tanker mafia.

“Was Kejriwal lying to the public of Delhi since 2015? Within one month of becoming a minister, I made a report against Sheila Dikshit. When I wanted to meet the anti-corruption bureau, everyone knows what had happened. After writing the letter, I met Kejriwal. I am exposing after I was dismissed by the chief minister,” he said.

5. On Saturday, Mishra told Indian Express that he named people in the AAP allegedly involved in the water tanker scam in his meeting with the CM. Afterwards, he claims, he got the news of his dismissal from the party.

“I have named people within the party. And it was after that meeting that I heard about my removal from the cabinet. So far, I have not received any official intimation. Why is this happening?” he said.

