Arvind Kejriwal releases video with updates on his health

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Bengaluru for medical treatment for the last two weeks, released a video on Saturday with updates on his health. Recalling AAP’s aggressive campaign in Punjab during the assembly elections, Kejriwal said his health deteriorated while campaigning. “I got sick while campaigning for Punjab assembly elections. The sugar levels went too high and I was taking heavy dosages of insulin,” the chief minister said. Talking about his health after treatment at Jindal Naturopathy Institute in Bengaluru, Kejriwal said he is completely fine. “Now I am completely fine. The sugar level has gone down and insulin levels are adjusted. There is no more cough in my throat,” he said.

Talking about his future plans, Kejriwal said he plans to return to Delhi and resume work in the capital by February 22. Expressing confidence about the Punjab and Goa elections results, the AAP leader said the party will form the government in both states. “I am also confident that AAP will form the government in Punjab and Goa, so we all have to work there as well.”

Kejriwal was taken to Bengaluru on February 5 for treatment after his sugar levels were reported to be high. Kejriwal spearheaded the AAP’s aggressive campaign in Punjab and Goa. AAP contested this year, for the first time, in the Punjab and Goa Assembly polls. It is a three-corner contest between AAP, Congress and BJP in both states.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd