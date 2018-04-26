Arvind Kejriwal orders magisterial probe into school van-tanker accident

A seven-year-old girl died and 17 other students were injured after a milk tanker rammed into a school van this morning near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi. Express Photo By Amit Mehra A seven-year-old girl died and 17 other students were injured after a milk tanker rammed into a school van this morning near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the school van-tanker accident in which a seven-year-old girl was killed and 17 students were injured. The chief minister has directed Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to submit a report within three days.

In his note to Prakash, Kejriwal said that it has been brought to his notice that a fatal accident involving a school van carrying students of Keshavpuram and a tanker has occurred near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in which a large number of students are seriously injured, including young children. “The chief secretary is directed to get the magisterial inquiry conducted by concerned district magistrate/deputy commissioner and submit the report within three days,” Kejriwal said in his order to Prakash.

Four children were admitted to the ICU of the Sushruta Trauma Centre. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Four children were admitted to the ICU of the Sushruta Trauma Centre. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

A seven-year-old girl was killed and 17 students were injured after a milk-tanker rammed into the school van this morning near the Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi, police said. The school van was carrying children from two schools in Keshavpuram, they said, adding that the drivers of both the vehicles have been detained.

The deceased was identified as Garima and the injured children are being treated at different hospitals, police said. Four children were admitted to the ICU of the Sushruta Trauma Centre. One of them has suffered stomach injury, while three others have suffered head injuries and shoulder fractures.

Six other students are admitted in the Lok Nayak hospital.

