Arvind Kejriwal on Kapil Mishra’s allegations: If even one of the allegations were true, I would be in jail

Responding to sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra’s volley of allegations against him, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that had even one of the allegations levelled against him been true, he would have been in jail.

“Why should I respond to such wild charges? People are not believing in these allegations and neither are my opponents. Had even one of the allegations levelled against me been true, I would have been in jail by now,” Kejriwal said, addressing a convention of party workers in Delhi.

Kejriwal said that Mishra’s allegations against him did not merit a response and without naming the ousted AAP leader added that “it pains to be back stabbed by his own people”.

Over the last few weeks, Kapil Mishra has alleged the involvement of Kejriwal and members of AAP in corruption beginning with his accusation that Kejriwal had taken Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He had also alleged that there were “massive irregularities” in AAP’s funding and that Kejriwal was completely aware of it.

Speaking over the allegation charged against him by Mishra, Kejriwal added, “Our movement faced a big attack in last few days. This is good news because this suggests that we are a bigger threat to them. People are asking why am I not responding to the charges.

The meeting was attended by all senior AAP leaders, MLAs and ministers, except senior leader Kumar Vishwas, who had threatened to quit the party.

