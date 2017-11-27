Need corruption-free govt, defeat BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a convention to mark the party’s 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a convention to mark the party’s 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (PTI)

On the fifth anniversary of AAP on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal’s message to voters in Gujarat was not to vote for his party, but whoever voters think can beat BJP.

“Gujarat elections are up next. I appeal to the people of the state, please vote for a candidate that can defeat the BJP candidate. Our motto is to beat BJP. We are in need of a corruption-free government,” he said in his address to a gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

The gathering included party members from Gujarat who had travelled to Delhi for the function. Flanking Kejriwal was AAP Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai.

AAP is contesting polls in the state but has, so far, announced candidates for just 20 of the 182 seats. Rai has earlier admitted that the party lacks organizational strength in the state at the grassroots level.

