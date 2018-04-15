Arvind Kejriwal moving HC on govt-Centre tussle a mistake: Ex-chief secy

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Secretary, Omesh Saigal Saturday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “made a mistake” by approaching the Delhi High Court to look into the relationship between the Delhi government and the Centre. “He made a blunder by approaching the HC over the relationship between the two. Before that, things were working. No one would interfere in areas under the government if they did not encroach upon the L-G’s areas. Elected representatives and the bureaucracy need to have a symbiotic relationship….,” he said.

Saigal was speaking at a seminar on elected representatives and Indian Civil Servants, organised by the Delhi Administration Officers’ Academic Forum (DAOAF). Former Cabinet Secretary, Prabhat Kumar; Former UP DGP Vikram Singh; Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) chairperson and retired IAS officer Bhure Lal; and District Magistrate and president of the DAOAF, K Mahesh, were among the speakers.

In 2006, the High Court had ruled that the L-G was Delhi’s administrative head. Saigal also said that the Central Civil Services Rules should be amended to allow officers to respond publicly to allegations made by MLAs. On the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Saigal said he would “hate to be in Prakash’s shoes” as any communication of decision that comes to him is either through Twitter or the media.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also invited to the seminar, but he did not attend it.

