Arvind Kejriwal meets Najeeb Jung: ‘We shared bitter-sweet memories today’

Najeeb Jung, who has had a running feud with Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal and AAP government of Delhi over the last two years, on Friday, met Kejriwal for an hour-long breakfast meeting. Kejriwal, who crunched in the meeting between his anti-demonetisation rallies in Ranchi and Jaipur, said he reminisced their ‘bitter-sweet’ moments over the past few years.

Kejriwal, who was in Ranchi to address a rally on Thursday, flew in to the capital only to meet Jung and headed to Jaipur for another rally on Friday afternoon soon after the meeting. On asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, “He resigned due to personal reasons.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also called on Jung on Friday. Asked about his meeting with Jung, Sisodia said, “We had a very good chat. He shared memories of the last two years and also of his days as a bureaucrat.” Sisodia said he shared a “good rapport” with Jung and thanked him for his cooperation, especially in areas of education.

Asked if he was aware who would fill in Jung’s position, Sisodia said, “The speculations are all being made by the media. There is no word on it from the authorities… We (AAP) will continue to work for people.”

BJP national secretary RP Singh, who met Jung on Friday as well, tweeted, “Met L-G to bid adieu after his eventful term and appreciated his uprightness against all odds posed by an avowedly anarchist CM Arvind Kejriwal.”