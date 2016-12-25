Arvind Kejriwal may announce candidate against CM Parkash Badal on December 28: Bhagwant Mann

AAP MP Bhagwat Mann at Parliament in New Delhi on wednesday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 161116 AAP MP Bhagwat Mann at Parliament in New Delhi on wednesday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 161116

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann said Saturday that his party’s national convener could announce candidate from Lambi, a seat held by CM Parkash Singh Badal, on December 28. Addressing a rally at Jalandhar Cantt constituency in support of AAP candidate from there, H S Walia, Mann said Kejriwal would address a rally at Kolianwala on December 28 where he could make the announcement of the AAP candidate against Badal.

About his own constituency Jalalabad where he could be pitted against Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, Mann said during his two visits there, he got huge support from the people. On the alliance with the Trinamool Congress, he said AAP had already announced 102 candidates out of 117 and six have already been promised to the Bains Brothers in Ludhiana. “In such a condition, AAP is left with no seats to give to Trinamool Congress,” Mann said.