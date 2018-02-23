AAP vs Chief Secretary LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Police seizes 21 CCTV hard drives, seven not working

Delhi Police personnel taking the hard drives of CCTV cameras from CM Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Delhi Police personnel taking the hard drives of CCTV cameras from CM Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

In a first for the Delhi government, Delhi Police carried out searches at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and seized hard drives of 21 CCTV cameras, seven of which were found not working. Delhi Police following the searches said, “There was no camera in the room where the incident took place. The cameras were running behind time by 40 minutes. We have seized recordings of 21 CCTV cameras & a hard disk.”

Reacting to the search operation, Kejriwal said the way investigating agencies were after the case of two slaps, they should show similar earnestness and question (BJP president) Amit Shah in the case of judge Loya’s mysterious dearg. The Delhi cabinet has now sought time from Lietunant Governor Anil Baijal. On Friday morning, around 150 police personnel from all the police stations of North district gathered at Civil Lines police station and then headed towards the CM’s residence.

