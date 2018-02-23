AAP vs Chief Secretary LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Police seizes 21 CCTV hard drives, seven not working

In a first for the Delhi government, Delhi Police carried out searches at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and seized hard drives of 21 CCTV cameras, seven of which were found not working. Delhi Police following the searches said, “There was no camera in the room where the incident took place. The cameras were running behind time by 40 minutes. We have seized recordings of 21 CCTV cameras & a hard disk.”
Reacting to the search operation, Kejriwal said the way investigating agencies were after the case of two slaps, they should show similar earnestness and question (BJP president) Amit Shah in the case of judge Loya’s mysterious dearg. The Delhi cabinet has now sought time from Lietunant Governor Anil Baijal. On Friday morning, around 150 police personnel from all the police stations of North district gathered at Civil Lines police station and then headed towards the CM’s residence.
How is it that the Delhi police can investigate at the CMs residence, something we have no issues with, but why has there been no investigation into the attack of our minister even after we identified the accused: Sanjay Singh
This is the police's dadagiri. Today it's happening with us (AAP), tomorrow it'll happen at each home. They stripped Dalits in Gujarat, beat up siblings in the name of anti Romeo squad in UP. They have an LG in Bengal who has meetings with officials: Singh
Calling Arvind Kejriwal as Urban Naxal, BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari said that CM is a master in plotting conspiracies and that they should let Delhi Police do its job
AAP leaders raising questions asked, "what was the need to search the entire residence and premise, they could have just taken away the CCTV cameras."
ashutosh says the search was to humiliate the Delhi CM, they didn't ask questions on CCTV footage but about the painting of the residence. Delhi Police is responsible for the CCTV cameras in CM's house, not Arvind Kejriwal.
Sanjay Singh says that the BJP government and PM Modi will face the consequences of their actions in 2019 general elections.
How about questioning Amit Shah in Judge Loya's death case, said Delhi CM as Delhi Police searched CM's residence.
Modi Govt wants to enforce Presidents Rule in Delhi through such Vendetta Politics. Modi ji should STOP hiding behind Delhi Police and confront us face to face: Sanjay Singh
CM Kejriwal speaking at a function in the national capital says, "I fight for the people and will keep fighting."
Delhi Police says we acted after there was no response from the Delhi Government on request for handing over the CCTV footage. Delhi Police seized harddisk of 21 CCTV cameras during the search operation conducted on CM's residence.
Apprised the ministers of the harassment being meted out to the officers. We requested him to protect us, probably devise some way of better protection to officers. We made him aware of incidents in last two-three years and how officers were pressurised: Manisha Saxena, Secy, IAS Assoc
Delhi Police today turned the CM's residence into a cantonment with massive deployment to search for CCTV footage in the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh blaming BJP behind the searches at CM's residence said that people of Delhi are watching and they will respond.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's advisor, VK Jain, in multiple statements to police has said he witnessed the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 19 during a meeting in Kejriwal's residence and saw Prakash's "spectacles fall off".
This is the first time that a sitting CM's residence has been searched in such a fashion by the Delhi Police with over a 100 police personnel descending upon civil lines.
IAS association meets MoS PMO Jitendra Singh who said, "We should give them a work-friendly environment.We should be to get the best out of our officers & we must enable them to perform to the best of their performance in the interest of the nation."
Arvind Kejriwal questioning the motives behind the search and said, 'When will they question Amit Shah in the death of Judge Loya.'
Delhi Council of Ministers have now asked for an appointment with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal following the searches conducted at CM's residence at Civil Lines.
This is the first time Delhi Police has conducted a search operation at a chief minister’s residence. “We came to recover CCTV footage as PWD officials were not providing the footage which is the technical evidence and there is a possibility that it will be tampered with,” a senior police officer said.