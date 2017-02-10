Arvind Kejriwal likely to visit Gujarat on February 26

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Gujarat by the month end, as his Aam Aadmi Party turns its focus on the BJP stronghold which goes to Assembly polls later this year. AAP will gherao the office of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on February 26 and submit a memorandum to him listing the grievances of the people. “As we gherao the chief minister on February 26, Kejriwal is expected to address a gathering of people there,” an AAP leader said.

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai is also expected to visit the state, along with Kejriwal.

“Not only Kejriwal, but all top leaders will keep visiting the state now,” the leader added.

The AAP supremo is now in Bengaluru undergoing naturopathy treatment.

He is expected to return to Delhi by February 22 after which a final decision on his Gujarat visit will be taken.

After Punjab and Goa where the Assembly polls were held earlier this month, the AAP will now focus on Gujarat, a state where Narendra Modi was chief minister for nearly 12 years before his election as Prime Minister.

The AAP wants to hit BJP and Modi where it hurts the most by attempting to wrest power in the state.

Gujarat had witnessed agitation by the Patidar community since 2015. The state also saw flogging of Dalits in Una over skinning of dead cows, which led to widespread protests.