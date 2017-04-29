Kejriwal knowingly commits mistakes and pulls stunt of apologising: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (PTI Photo) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (PTI Photo)

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Delhi’s three municipal corporations for a third consecutive term, its Delhi chief launched a stinging attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the AAP leader has a record of wilfully committing mistakes and then seeking an apology. His comments came hours after Kejriwal admitted that his party made “mistakes” and that there was a need to “introspect” and “course correct.”

“If you look back, whether it was fighting the Lok Sabha elections or forming a government in Delhi for 49 days, he has been knowingly committing mistakes and pulling the stunt of apologising,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read: We made mistakes but will introspect and course correct: Arvind Kejriwal after MCD drubbing

The AAP has suffered a series of electoral debacles this year, having underperformed in Punjab and drawing a blank in Goa. Besides losing in MCD polls, the Kejriwal-led party also lost deposit in the Rajouri Garden by-poll.

“In the last two days, I spoke to many volunteers and voters. The reality is obvious. Yes, we made mistakes but we will introspect and course correct. Time to go back to drawing board. To not evolve would be silly. We owe that to ourselves.Need is action and not excuses. It’s time to get back to work. And even if we slip from time to time, the key is to find the reserves to hold and pull ourselves up. The people deserve nothing less. The only thing constant is change. Jai Hind,” Kejriwal said in a note posted on Twitter.

Senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey have offered to resign from their respective posts as well.

After blaming Electronic Voting Machine for the party’s defeat, some of the party members, including Kumar Vishwas and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann have asked the party to refrain from holding EVMs as the sole reason for its drubbings.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd