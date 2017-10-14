Special Coverage
  • Arvind Kejriwal heaps praise on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘confronting’ divisive forces

Arvind Kejriwal heaps praise on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘confronting’ divisive forces

Inaugurating a cultural festival jointly organised by the two states in New Delhi, Kejriwal said the situation demanded unity among parties to fight the forces polarising the society.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 14, 2017 10:27 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, delhi metro, Delhi Metro news, delhi Metro and AAP government, AAP and NDA governemt, Delhi Metro efficiency, India news, National news Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)
Top News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday commended his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for “successfully confronting all those forces” trying to divide people in the name of caste and religion. Inaugurating a cultural festival jointly organised by the two states in New Delhi, Kejriwal said the situation demanded unity among parties to fight the forces polarising the society.

He did not name any individual or party, nor said who he was referring to. But the Kerala chief minister and the BJP have been accusing each other of unleashing political violence against the workers of the other party in the southern state.

“I salute the Kerala CM for confronting all those forces that are trying to divide people. Our strength is our unity in diversity. No one likes hatred. We are people who support love and like to live in harmony,” Kejriwal said.

Vijayan said this was a “time in which those speaking truth are targeted”, referring to the killings of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh in September and rationalist M M Kalburgi in August 2015.

More than 40 percussionists performed the 300-year-old art form Chenda melam at the cultural event. The chief guests were welcomed with Theyyam – a popular ritual dance form of North Malabar in Kerala. Scores of people attended the event.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said though politically and geographically both the states were separated, culturally both were alike.

“With this event we have to show the unity. I do not believe in one nation, one tax, but I do believe in one nation, one culture,” Sisodia said.

The Kerala Delhi Cultural Heritage Fest, an initiative of Kerala government under Cultural Exchange Programme, would continue for two more days in Connaught Place, NDMC Hall, and the Kerala House.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government would organise a similar event in Kerala in February next year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 14: Latest News