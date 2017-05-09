Arvind Kejriwal has ended scope for clean politics, says Sucha Singh Chhotepur 

Sucha Singh Chhotepur (File Photo) Sucha Singh Chhotepur (File Photo)

Former state convener of the Aam Adami Party (AAP), Sucha Singh Chhotepur, on Monday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claiming that he had ended the scope for clean and honest politics in India. “Now it will be almost impossible to convince people in the name of honest and clean politics. People had taken a risk and expressed their confidence in Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Arvind Kejriwal has exploited that confidence of the people in such a way that now people will not believe anyone asking for votes in the name of clean politics,” said Chhotepur, who was sacked from party for alleged corrupt activities without any evidence being made public.

Asked if he was surprised at the turn of events, Chhotepur said, “It was bound to happen and written on the wall. Otherwise, I should have been in party and party should have been in power in Punjab. Party’s downfall started on the day they sacked me without any reason. My only mistake was that I asked Kejriwal to correct some decisions to win elections in Punjab. But he was so arrogant that he did not listen to a genuine argument. Arrogance is moral corruption and when you are morally corrupt, you are bound to fall for money.”

Chhotepur was accused of taking Rs 2 lakh from a party worker. Later, party claimed that it had taken action against Chhotepur on the basis of a video tape in which Chhotepur was allegedly seen taking money. The purported video, however, was never made public by the party. “They sacked me because I opposed dictatorship of Kejriwal. They made false corruption allegations against me to sack me from the party. I challenged them to make the alleged video public, but they never made it public because there was no truth in the allegations,” said Chhotepur.

He added, “Now, there is a former minister of Kejriwal, who is a witness and is claiming to have evidence against Arvind Kejriwal. If I can be sacked from the party despite having no witness and evidence then at least Kejriwal should resign from the post of chief minister and national convener so that a fair investigation can be carried out against him.”

Chhotepur also attacked the AAP leadership in Punjab, saying,”Only Kanwar Sandhu objected to my removal from party….No other party leader from Punjab dared to stand up for me. If they had spoken against wrong decisions of the party leadership at that time, no Kapil Mishra was needed to end the Kejriwal-era today.” “Taking my example, Kejriwal should immediately resign from the post of CM and national convener and should face an investigation. Kapil Mishra’s statements have left no doubt in my mind that Kejriwal has indeed taken money.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now