Arvind Kejriwal has become a ‘big problem’ for Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had an “ego like Ravana” and challenged him to a public debate on the city’s problems, a day after the chief minister lashed out at the Lieutenant Governor, BJP and the bureaucracy in the Assembly.

Tiwari said Kejriwal had become a “big problem” for Delhi.

Kejriwal is used to seeking public opinion on important issues, Tiwari said and added “he should come forward for a public debate with us on the problems of Delhi”.

In a day-long session of the Delhi Assembly yesterday, Kejriwal had launched a broadside against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, BJP and the bureaucracy, alleging a nexus between them, while supporting a bill for regularisation of guest teachers.

The opposition BJP had walked out of the House in protest against alleged “use of unparliamentary language by Kejriwal during the session”.

Tiwari alleged that the Kejriwal government was trying to “complicate” regularisation of guest teachers and embroil it in litigation.

“As a responsible opposition we will not allow them to do so,” he added.

The bill, passed by the AAP-dominated House, seeks to regularise employment of around 15,000 guest teachers (working on contractual basis) in Delhi government-run schools.

Baijal had objected to the bill, saying that matters relating to ‘services’ fall beyond the legislative competence of the Delhi Assembly and that the proposed legislation was not in accordance with the constitutional scheme.

