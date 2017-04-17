Arvind Kejriwal govt failed to fulfil its poll promises: BJP leader Vijender Gupta

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (Source: File Photo) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (Source: File Photo)

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta on day hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his Aam Aadmi Party government of “failing” to fulfil its promises made during the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP leader, in a statement, claimed that he has received RTI replies where the AAP government has admitted to its “failure” on several fronts including the elimination of corruption, the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the opening of 20 new colleges among others.

Gupta, also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, said that so far, the AAP government has not opened any ‘Aam Aadmi Canteen’ as promised and instead, the canteen of LNJP Hospital has been converted into the ‘Aam Aadmi Canteen’.

“No step has been taken to reduce corruption in various departments. The regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city was a major election promise. However, the government failed to take any concrete action.

“The government has not moved even an inch with regard to the promise made in the field of higher education. No new college has been opened in Delhi since March 2015,” Gupta said in the statement.

He alleged that in the run up to Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP leaders had promised to install CCTV cameras in the public places across the capital, but only seven cameras have been installed so far.

